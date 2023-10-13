The Lords of the Fallen | ScreenRant

The Lords of the Fallen is a single-player/co-op Action-RPG set in a high fantasy setting, acting as a soft reboot of the original entry, Lords of the Fallen. Over a thousand years after the first game's events, The Lords of the Fallen will set players in a massive world -one five times the size of the original - filled with NPC quests, dungeons, bosses, and other surprises that await.

Lord of the Fallen is a confident release that offers something new to Souls-likes. While not without faults, it lays a strong foundation to build on.Hexworks' upcoming successor to 2014's Lords of the Fallen features familiar Soulslike gameplay around an innovative and detailed dual-world mechanic.

Lords of the Fallen: Release Date, Price & Special EditionsLords of the Fallen is a new upcoming ARPG title from CI Games, set in a dark and twisted world filled with unbelievable characters.

Is Lords Of The Fallen Coming To Xbox Game Pass?Is Lords of the Fallen coming to Xbox or PC Game Pass on day one?

Lords of the Fallen: PC RequirementsLords of the Fallen is a beautiful game, but that beauty comes at a cost, it takes a fair amount of power to bring its two worlds to life.

Lords of the Fallen Reviews Live, Metacritic Score RevealedLords of the Fallen's Metacritic show that reviews are all over the place.

Lords of the Fallen: Best Starting Classes For BeginnersPicking the right starting class in Lords of the Fallen can make a huge difference, especially if you're new to this genre. If you're a beginner then these are the classes to go with.

