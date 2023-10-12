The Lord Of The Flies Remake: Release Date Prediction, Story & Everything We Know

Summary SCREENRANT VIDEO OF THE DAY SCROLL TO CONTINUE WITH CONTENT Director Luca Guadagnino is directing a movie remake of Lord of the Flies, and the upcoming adaptation of William Golding’s novel will lean into the tales untapped potential as a psychological horror.
Most Recent Lord Of The Flies Remake News The most recent news on Warner Bros.'s new Lord of the Flies movie came in September 2023. Lindsey Anderson Beer, director of Pet Sematary: Bloodlines is producing, and she spoke to Collider about what to expect from Luca Guadagnino and screenwriter Patrick Ness’s version of the tale.
Luca Guadagnino's Lord Of The Flies Movie Remake Is Confirmed The Luca Guadagnino-directed Lord of the Flies remake was first confirmed in 2019 (via Variety). The latest movie version of the class William Golding novel is the second recent attempt by Warner Bros.
Lord Of The Flies Remake Cast There haven’t been any casting announcements yet for the Lord of the Flies remake. Given that most of the characters in the story are young boys, director Luca Guadagnino will likely have to rely on up-and-coming talent to fill roles like Ralph, Jack, Simon, and Piggy.
Lord Of The Flies Story: How Will The Remake Be Different From Previous Movies? The Lord of the Flies remake from Suspiria and Call Me By Your Name director Luca Guadagnino is expected to follow the classic 1954 novel written by William Golding. In the novel, a group of British schoolboys are marooned on an uninhabited island in the Pacific Ocean.