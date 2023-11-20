The Long-Term Effects of Screen Time on Children's Brain Function

A comprehensive review of 23 years of neuroimaging studies highlights the significant, long-term effects of screen time on children’s brain function, including both negative and positive outcomes. The study calls for innovative policies to support children’s brain development in the digital age, while acknowledging the complexity and evolving nature of this research field.
Based on the analysis of studies spanning 23 years that included over 30,000 children under the age of 12, specialists suggest that governments should provide increased support to parents. A review of 23 years of neuroimaging research indicates that time spent by children watching television or playing computer games can have significant and lasting effects on their brain function. This research highlights both negative and positive impacts. The researchers, while acknowledging these effects, refrain from recommending specific limits on screen time due to the potential for confrontatio
