The Long Game: A Story of Overcoming Racism and Making History

In 1956, JB Peña and his wife moved to Del Rio, TX, hoping to join the all-white Del Rio Country Club. However, JB is rejected due to his skin color. He then meets a group of young latino golf caddies who inspire him with their handmade golf course.

JB convinces the boys to start their own high school golf team, teaching them that it takes more than just golf skills to make history. The film is based on Mustang Miracle by Humberto G. Garcia.

