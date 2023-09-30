The Live-Action How To Train Your Dragon Remake: Confirmation, Release Date Prediction & Everything We Know

Summary SCREENRANT VIDEO OF THE DAY SCROLL TO CONTINUE WITH CONTENT A live-action How to Train Your Dragon remake is in the works with original franchise director Dean DeBlois at the helm, and there’s already much to discuss ahead of the projected...

Summary SCREENRANT VIDEO OF THE DAY SCROLL TO CONTINUE WITH CONTENT A live-action How to Train Your Dragon remake is in the works with original franchise director Dean DeBlois at the helm, and there’s already much to discuss ahead of the projected 2025 release date. The original How to Train Your Dragon introduced audiences to Hiccup, Astrid, the village of Berk, and of course the adorable-yet-deadly dragon Toothless back in 2010. Since then two sequels alongside numerous TV spinoffs have arrived. DreamWorks and Universal are next taking a nod from Disney with their animation franchise and delivering a live-action How to Train Your Dragon reboot.

Like the original animated franchise, the live-action How to Train Your Dragon will be loosely based on the original 2003 book by Cressida Cowell, with which it shares a title. The remake will bring Hiccup and Toothless into live-action, adapting the story of the original for a new audience. With the release date set and cast updates already arriving it’s clear that the live-action How to Train Your Dragon remake could be the start of another box-office-smashing franchise for DreamWorks and Universal.

The Live-Action How To Train Your Dragon Is Confirmed The live-action How to Train Your Dragon is confirmed, with DreamWorks Animation announcing they’d greenlit the remake in February 2023 (via THR). It was confirmed on announcement that Dean DeBlois, the writer-director behind the first three movies in the How to Train Your Dragon franchise, had been tapped to helm the live-action remake.

Live-Action How To Train Your Dragon Release Date The release date for the live-action How to Train Your Dragon remake has been set for March 14, 2023. Filming was due to start in June 2023. However, due to the WGA and then SAG-AFTRA strikes that began in May production had to be delayed (via CBR). It’s possible the release date for How to Train Your Dragon live-action will be pushed back - although there’s been no word yet from DreamWorks either way.

Live-Action How To Train Your Dragon Cast There have already been several announcements for the live-action How to Train Your Dragon cast. Hiccup, the protagonist of the franchise and first dragon trainer in Berk, will be played by Mason Thames. Thames is a young up-and-coming actor who’s started rising to prominence after his stellar performance in 2022 horror movie The Black Phone.

Joining Thames as co-lead is Nico Park, who has been cast as the live-action Astrid in the How to Train Your Dragon remake. Nico Park starred in 2022’s The Last of Us as Joel’s daughter Sarah. She’s also no stranger to live-action remakes of animated movies, having also starred in Disney’s 2019 reimagining of Dumbo. Parker’s casting caused some disheartening controversy when it was announced, despite her credentials so far clearly showing her suitability for the role as the fearless dragon slayer in training.

There have been no further casting announcements made yet for the live-action How to Train Your Dragon. This may partly be due to the production delays caused by the WGA and SAG-AFTRA strikes. It’s likely that more cast members will be confirmed once the strikes are resolved.

Live-Action How To Train Your Dragon Story As a remake the upcoming live-action How to Train Your Dragon plot is expected to mirror the original 2010 movie closely. The animated 2010 How to Train Your Dragon was itself based on the 2003 book series by Cressida Cowell. The story focuses on Hiccup, a young, clumsy Viking from the village of Berk. The Vikings of Berk have one favorite pastime — slaying Dragons.

Hiccup doesn’t share their obsession but does want to impress his father, legendary village chief Stoic the Vast, and so uses his knack for invention to create novel ways of taking down Dragons. This leads Hiccup to capture a Night Fury, one of the rarest and most dangerous varieties of Dragon known to the Vikings of Berk.

However, Hiccup soon learns that the Night Fury, whom he names Toothless, isn’t as fearsome as he first appears. He trains Toothless, proving that Vikings and Dragons could coexist. This starts a new age of Dragon Riders in Berk, spawning several sequels and spinoff TV shows from the incredibly successful, yet simple, premise. When the live-action How to Train Your Dragon release date arrives in 2025 the plot will likely follow the same basic structure.