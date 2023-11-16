The Link Between Hunger and Decision-Making Revealed in New Study

Being hungry can affect everything from our ability to learn and make decisions to our emotions—and that's not just because we're low on energy. Hunger is the result of a complex interplay of physical and mental processes orchestrated by a hormone called ghrelin. But exactly how ghrelin interacts with the brain has so far remained a mystery. Until now.

'We all know that we make different decisions when we are hungry than when we are not,' Andrew MacAskill, a neuroscientist at University College London, told Newsweek. 'When I go grocery shopping and am hungry, I will buy all sorts of bad things like chocolate that I wouldn't do if I was full. But how the hormones that signal hunger actually influence the parts of the brain that help us make these decisions isn't really known.' In a study published on November 16 in the journal Neuron, MacAskill and his team put mice in an arena with a serving of food to see how they would behave when they were hungry or full. All the while, the team was imaging the mice's brains in real time to investigate any changes in their neural activit

