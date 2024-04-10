The Link Between ADHD and Emotional Dysregulation

Irritability, anger issues, and emotional dysregulation in general contribute significantly to the psychosocial burden of ADHD in children and adults. The latest research suggests that these problems are inherent to ADHD and may require specific treatment.
Anger issues stemming from emotional dysregulation – while noticeably missing from diagnostic criteria for attention deficit hyperactivity disorder (ADHD or ADD) – are a fundamental part of the ADHD experience for a significant number of children and adults. Even when controlling for related comorbid conditions, individuals with ADHD experience disproportionate problems with anger, irritability, and managing other emotions. These problems walk in lock step with the general difficulties in self-regulation that characterize ADHD. Recent findings, however, suggest that problems with emotional regulation, including anger and negative emotions, are genetically linked to ADHD, too. This is one major reason that ADHD is subjectively difficult to manage, and why it also poses such a high risk for other problems like depression, anxiety, or negative self-medication. Scientific and clinical attention are now increasingly turning to correct the past neglect of this integral aspect of ADHD. Though separated from ADHD in official nomenclature today, emotional dysregulation and anger were connected to ADHD in the mid-20th century before current diagnostic norms were created, and have continued to form part of personal and clinical experiences
ADHD Emotional Dysregulation Anger Issues Treatment Psychosocial Burden
United States Latest News, United States Headlines
Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.
Source: KENS5 - 🏆 608. / 51 Read more »
Source: fox13seattle - 🏆 328. / 59 Read more »
Source: fox13seattle - 🏆 328. / 59 Read more »
Source: womensmediacntr - 🏆 397. / 53 Read more »
Source: ADDitudeMag - 🏆 311. / 61 Read more »
Report: 1 in 10 US School-Age Kids Have ADHDAbout 1 in every 10 U.S. children ages 5 to 17 has been diagnosed with attention deficit hyperactivity disorder (ADHD), according to the latest government statistics.
Source: NEWSMAX - 🏆 16. / 71 Read more »