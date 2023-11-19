The Legacy of McDreamy in Grey's Anatomy

Whether you’ve watched Grey's Anatomy or not, you’ve likely heard of “McDreamy” or perhaps the famous debate of “McDreamy” VS “McSteamy.” The nickname for Derek Shepherd (Patrick Dempsey) has become synonymous with both the character and the series as a whole. Scoring the nickname early on in the series for his charm and devastatingly good looks, audiences were utterly entranced by Dr. McDreamy, as was Meredith Grey (Ellen Pompeo) — an intern to his attending status.
Their relationship was controversial at the hospital, as relations between an attending and an intern is widely frowned upon, but fans ate up every moment between them. Despite some major ups and downs throughout Derek’s 11 Season run, Meredith and Derek — or “MerDer” as they’ve been affectionately dubbed by fans — persevered and came out on top of it all. Grey's Anatomy hasn’t exactly been the same since Derek’s untimely and tragic death, and he is sorely missed
