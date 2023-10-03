The Left's abortion misinformation

Ohio’s Issue 1 ballot initiative, on which voters will decide on Nov. 7, is already contentious enough. The proposed constitutional amendment would enshrine a right to abortion in Ohio’s state constitution and remove virtually every safeguard, including required parental involvement in a minor’s abortion.

In the ad in which the Longs are featured, Beth Long states, “An abortion was our only option.” Her husband then notes, “But the government here in Ohio took that decision away from us.” The “heartbeat” abortion law in Ohio, which is what the ad implies was responsible, did not explicitly prohibit Beth Long’s abortion. As an extensive CNN report on the couple’s plight explicitly acknowledges, “[Beth Long’s] doctor explained ... it was legal for them to have the abortion” they wanted.

“There are numerous provisions in Ohio’s statutory scheme that function as a kind of state ‘Hyde Amendment’ to protect Ohio’s public grants and tax funding from paying for elective abortions. This includes the statute regulating state funds ‘for nontherapeutic abortion benefits,’” according to Rachel Citak, a civil rights and constitutional law attorney licensed in Ohio.

Body stalk anomaly is not considered a life-threatening condition to the mother and does not generally pose serious risks to the mother’s health. “It's all very patient specific,” Dr. Christina Francis, a board-certified obstetrician/gynecologist who practices in Indiana, told me. headtopics.com

“A couple who is given an adverse prenatal diagnosis obviously experiences a wide range of emotions,” said Dr. Colleen A. Malloy, a neonatologist at Lurie Children’s Hospital in Chicago. There is, of course, shock and disbelief. There is often concern that a baby might suffer pain or discomfort.

