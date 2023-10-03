The Late Lance Reddick Dresses Down Jason Clarke in 'The Caine Mutiny Court-Martial' Sneak Peek [Exclusive]

The Big Picture Earlier this year, the film world was struck by the tragic loss of Academy Award-winning director William Friedkin. Best known for his work on beloved films like The Exorcist and The French Connection, Friedkin still had one more project up his sleeve with the legal drama adaptation The Caine Mutiny Court-Martial based on the Pulitzer Prize-winning novel and play by Herman Wouk.

The clip opens on Lt. Barney Greenwood (Clarke) as he makes the case for his client, Lt. Steven Maryk (Jake Lacy), by suggesting that his commanding officer Lt. Phillip Francis Queeg (Kiefer Sutherland) is not of sound mind. His proposal earns an immediate objection from Commander Katherine Challee (Monica Raymund) before the presiding Cpt.

One thing Reddick excelled at was playing authority figures from The Continental's concierge Charon to Officer Cedric Daniels in The Wire and even Commander Zavala in the Destiny video games. As Blakely, he brings that same intense energy which only further emphasizes the consequences of Greenwood's actions.

'The Caine Mutiny Court-Martial' Is Friedkin's Swan Song Friedkin's legal drama appears to be a sendoff worthy of the much-loved director behind everything from huge hits to underrated gems. The film made its debut at the Venice Film Festival earlier this year to a warm reception and an outpour of tributes to the late director. headtopics.com

For his final time behind the camera, Friedkin had a dream cast to work with. While Sutherland was the person he really wanted to bring aboard as Queeg, the rest of the film features the talents of Clarke, Reddick, and Raymund alongside Lewis Pullman, Jay Duplass, and Tom Riley. The film will be distributed by the resurrected Republic Pictures banner.

The Caine Mutiny Court-Martial premieres on Paramount+ with Showtime on October 6. Check out the exclusive clip below.

Review: 'The Caine Mutiny Court-Martial' is a gripping swan song for director William FriedkinThe latest adaptation of Herman Wouk's 1953 stage play is a tightly concentrated courtroom drama, well acted by Kiefer Sutherland, Lance Reddick and Jason Clarke.

