The Last Stones Standing: Should They Keep Rolling?

The last Stones standing - Ronnie Wood, Mick Jagger, and Keith Richards - are in the midst of a 60th annnivesary tour. When it's over, should they keep rolling? Author Lesley-Ann Jones says,"“Why should they stop? It’s the thing that keeps them alive.”Lesley-Ann Jones gives good quote. Speaking via Zoom from London, she opines, “Rock stars are hermaphrodites these days, aren’t they? If they’re not, we sort of want them to be.”(Pegasus Books, 384 pp. $28.

95) is full to the brim with these sorts of unabashed takes on rock and roll, pop culture, and – of course – the Rolling Stones. As a former Fleet Street print journalist and television personality in England, Jones knows her subject, by virtue of her years of reportage and her personal relationships with the Stones themselves.So with countless volumes chronicling the career of the Rolling Stones, does the world really need another Stones book that rehashes stories that most Stones fans could tell you themselves? What makes this one different? “It’s by a woman!” Jones declare





HoustonPress » / 🏆 314. in US We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.