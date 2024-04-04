The Large Magellanic Cloud: A Satellite Galaxy of the Milky Way

The Large Magellanic Cloud (LMC) is the Milky Way ’s most massive satellite galaxy . Because it’s so easily observed, astronomers have studied it intently. They’re interested in how star formation in the LMC might have been different than in the Milky Way .The LMC is about 163,000 light-years away and about 32,000 light-years across. Even though it’s that large, it’s still only 1/100th the mass of the Milky Way .
It was probably a dwarf spiral galaxy before gravitational interactions with the Milky Way and the Small Magellanic Cloud warped its shape. Scientists predict it’ll probably merge with the Milky Way in about 2.4 billion years. The LMC wasn’t always this close to the Milky Wa
