The Knicks begin the NBA’s new in-season tournament versus the Bucks

The Knicks, coming off of back-to-back games against the Cleveland Cavaliers, begin the NBA’s inaugural in-season tournament tomorrow at Milwaukee versus the Bucks. The groups were randomly determined based on last season’s final won-loss records. The Knicks are in the East’s Group B along with the Bucks, Miami Heat, Washington Wizards and Charlotte Hornets.

The Knicks were 2-2 heading into the second straight game versus the Cavaliers last night at the Garden. They defeated the Cavs 109-91 on Tuesday at Cleveland with the Cavs missing starting point guard Darius Garland (left hamstring strain) and starting center Jarrett Allen (left ankle bone bruise), as well as their leading reserve Caris LeVert (left hamstring soreness).

“It’s tough because we’re missing a bunch of guys, but you can’t dwell on it because we have to come back tomorrow and do it again,” said Cavaliers guard and New York native Donovan Mitchell, who scored a game-high 26 points. “I’m never one to make excuses.”

Randle was shooting just 29.5%. Brunson’s numbers were much better. He was at 38.9% overall and 46.4% on 3-point attempts, but in the October 25 108-104 season opening loss to the Boston Celtics, was just 6-21, and in the Knicks’ 96-87 defeat versus the New Orleans last Saturday, missed 10 of 14 shots, including 1-5 on 3s.

