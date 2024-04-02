The Kite Runner Stage Play Returns to San Jose

Khaled Hosseini’s debut novel “The Kite Runner” was a sensation when it came out in 2003. Following one Afghan boy through the overthrow of the monarchy in Afghanistan, the Soviet Invasion, refugee life in Fremont and the rise of the Taliban, the book rose to the top of the bestseller list and was made into a 2007 movie. Unrelated to the film, aside from the source material, the stage play of “The Kite Runner” has had a similarly circuitous journey.

Adapted by San Jose State University professor Matthew Spangler, the play was first produced at the university with students in 2007 and officially premiered at the late San Jose Repertory Theatre in 2009. Since then the play has been performed all over, including runs on London’s West End in 2016 and 2017 and Broadway in 2022. Now it returns to the same venue that launched it 15 years ago, the Hammer Theatre, which has been operated by San Jose State since San Jose Rep’s demise in 201

