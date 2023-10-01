'The King of Queens' 25th anniversary: The cast then and now

In the 25 years since 'The King of Queens' premiered, Kevin James has gone on to star in numerous movies and Leah Remini has fought back against Scientology. Before starring in"The King of Queens," Stiller, who started his career in the 1950s alongside his wife Anne Meara, had a resurgence in the '90s with his iconic character Frank Costanza on the television show"Seinfeld.

"

Jerry Stiller played Arthur Spooner, the eccentric father of Remini's character Carrie, who lived with her and her husband Doug Heffernan on"The King of Queens."He wrote an autobiography,"Married to Laughter," about his 50-plus-year marriage to Meara, who died in 2015. Stiller and Meara were considered a top comedy act in the '60s, appearing on"The Ed Sullivan Show" approximately 36 times.

In 2001, he appeared in the hit comedy"Zoolander," which his son, Ben Stiller, starred in and directed. He played Zoolander’s manager, Maury Ballstein. In May 2020, Stiller died of natural causes. He was 92. headtopics.com

BEN STILLER OPENS UP ABOUT HIS LATE FATHER JERRY STILLER'S FINAL WEEKS, ONGOING ‘SEINFELD’ LEGACYGary Valentine portrayed James' on-screen cousin, Danny Heffernan. Valentine is James' older brother in real life and also starred on the"King of Queens" spinoff"Kevin Can Wait.

Read more:

FoxNews »

St. Vincent-St. Mary vs. Youngstown Ursuline football: Irish foiled by late interceptionThe Irish, ranked 25th in this week’s cleveland.com Top 25, fall to 4-3.

Flooding in Queens: Residents demand answers on lack of proper infrastructureSome parts of the region got hit worse than others. In Queens cars could be seen floating, and houses with serious structural damage.

NYC weather: Streets, trains impacted by floodingVideo shows major flooding in Queens and Coney Island as heavy rain and winds continue.

Skip Schumaker got heated with grounds crew during Mets-Marlins delaySkip Schumaker has had it with the rain in Queens.

Major flooding at LaGuardia AirportVideo shared on Friday showed major flooding at LaGuardia Airport in Queens, New York.

New York flood videos show whole streets submerged amid heavy rainFootage has been shared on social media showing flash flooding in Brooklyn and Queens.