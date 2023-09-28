The King Of Queens: 10 Best Doug Heffernan Memes You Need To See

Even big stars are getting in on the meme. Of course, being a sitcom airing between 1998 and 2007, the marketing material and press photos were often staged to try and show off as much personality from the series and character as possible.

Summary SCREENRANT VIDEO OF THE DAY SCROLL TO CONTINUE WITH CONTENT The King of Queens may have finished airing in 2007, but the show's star has surged in popularity with an unexpected meme making the rounds on Twitter. Kevin James played Doug Heffernan in the nineties and noughties hit sitcom, a working-class delivery man living in the heart of Queens with his beautiful wife and his cranky father-in-law. This was James' first breakout role and earned him a name in comedy that led to cameos in shows like Everybody Loves Raymond and films like Hitch starring alongside Will Smith.

Of course, being a sitcom airing between 1998 and 2007, the marketing material and press photos were often staged to try and show off as much personality from the series and character as possible. And it's one of these photos that has become the heart of a string of memes all over the internet as Kevin James smugly grins into the camera, shoulders almost to his ears in a shrugging pose and hands resting in his pockets. The hilarious pose reflects the character Kevin James played well, and it's gotten the creative juices flowing for many users on platforms like Twitter.

9 This Look Isn't A Choice Twitter user @PugOnADrug points out the awkward hands in pockets of this pose while captioning it to capitalize on the unnatural opposition of high shrugged shoulders and hands low in pockets. This may have come across as somewhat cool in the early 2000s, but today, this image is brimming with poser energy. Hopefully, Doug can get his hands out of his pockets before he needs to drive off to work.

8 Kevin James In Breaking Bad Crossing universes, @JUNlPER links the hit series Breaking Bad with the Kevin James shrugging meme. Comparing Kevin James laid-back look with a big smirk to the nervous high-energy that Aaron Paul has, it's hilarious to imagine an alternate timeline where James plays the out-of-control sidekick considering his comedy chops. There's no doubt the show would have been very different losing tension and instead becoming something more akin to a stoner movie starring Seth Rogen and James Franco, but it definitely would have been a fun watch.

7 It's Technically Helping Calling out all partners who leave their dishes in the sink instead of cleaning them and vindicating the experience of those who have to deal with them, @mickeywon234 perfectly captures the age-old argument in one line. Doug's smug expression comes across with no malice or ill will, but it's also clear that they will stay stubborn and won't stop leaving the dishes to "soak" any time soon. Just imagine the frustration boiling over from the person getting this reaction.

6 "No Officer" All jokes aside, it's never okay to drink and drive. The caption here makes a light-hearted jibe at the interaction between a police officer and someone who is clearly intoxicated, but fully believes they are getting away with it. The face says it all while they attempt to play off the situation as completely fine. User @dudemanburner captioned the photo perfectly, encouraging everyone, not to be that guy.

5 No Tip There's only one person worse than someone who doesn't tip - the person who doesn't tip with a smug look on their face. @SirJoshuaBlack insightfully captioned the popular meme with a sentence that shines a spotlight on exactly that situation.

4 Shameless Self-Promotion Making sure to not miss out on the surge in popularity, Kevin James himself used the image to help advertise his latest comedy show. Kevin James is a professional comedian along with being a popular comedy actor and it makes sense that he can take a joke and use it to his advantage. The popular image is edited into the center of a poster that adds further comments about the image and sets the tone for some relaxed, self-deprecating humor that won't take anything too seriously.

3 Is There A Different Way To Approach At The Bar It's a universal story, a person goes out to the club, and they see someone that they think is pretty attractive, but they don't exactly have the nerve to make the first move. If they are there with friends, the next step is simple, send the friend over to open the door to a conversation. "My friend over there thinks you're cute" and then the next step is spotting each other across the bar while trying to look as cool, normal, and chill as possible. @KevinJamesFan perfectly captured this situation with their caption of smug Kevin James to make this take on the meme laugh-out-loud hilarious.

2 "I'll Take A Beer... And What Can I Get You?" Continuing on the bar theme, hit rap artist T-Pain added to the trend with his own take on the meme. A couple of drinks in, it's natural that people sometimes start to see signals where there are none. It's almost universally understood that when the bartender starts to flirt a little, it's usually to boost the customer's confidence, give them a pleasant experience, and hopefully earn a decent tip. The issue is, sometimes when patrons have a little too much to drink, the line gets blurred, and they start looking like Kevin James imagining that they are being heavily hit on.

1 King Of Queens Reruns Anyone With all the Doug Heffernan memes going around, @Riders2022 mentions aloud what many fans are thinking, it's time to rewatch The King of Queens. Kevin James' performance as the hilarious Doug, as he navigates the complexities of everyday life in this hit sitcom is well worth binging. Full of heart-warming moments between Doug and his wife Carrie, played by Leah Remini, or butting heads with his stubborn father-in-law Arthur (Jerry Stiller), the show is over 200 episodes of classic comedy from the golden age of sitcoms.