The Killer: A Kinetic Thriller by David Fincher

The unnamed eponymous hitman kills six people in The Killer – and spares a seventh – but why did he do it? The latest kinetic thriller from director David Fincher, The Killer stars Michael Fassbender as a professional assassin who has to deal with the fallout when he makes a deadly mistake during one of his hits.

The screenplay by Andrew Kevin Walker, reuniting with Fincher after he wrote the script for Se7en, was adapted from the French comic book of the same name by Alexis “Matz” Nolent and Luc Jacamon. It’s Fincher’s most straightforward movie, but it’s also one of his most exciting movies. The life of a professional killer is well-worn territory in action cinema, but Fincher puts a fresh spin on the hitman thriller with his satirical focus on how boring it would be to be a hitman. Most of The Killer’s work days are spent sitting in silence, waiting for the target to show up. Over the course of The Killer’s 118-minute runtime, the titular antihero kills a grand total of six people

