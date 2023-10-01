‘The Kill Room’ Director on Mother-Daughter Duo Uma Thurman and Maya Hawke

The Big Picture The Kill Room, from filmmaker Nicol Paone, opened in theaters on September 29 and stars Uma Thurman, Joe Manganiello, and Samuel L. Jackson.

Speaking to Collider's Emily Bernard to promote the movie, Paone enthused about the joy she had experienced in working with the mother-daughter pairing. Although Hawke doesn't have a pivotal role in the film, it's still enough for the talented and "fantastic" up-and-comer to steal the show. The characters are anything but lovey-dovey in the movie, going back and forth with each other. The structuring of their scenes together was something Paone relished, particularly in seeing Hawke go after her mother on screen in an entertaining way. Not only that, but Paone felt privileged to be the one in charge of directing the two on-screen together for the first time in both of their careers.

"The way I like to work is individually, having lots of discussions beforehand," said Paone. She continued saying: "They're such incredible actresses, I want them to just feel free and comfortable to do their thing.

Read more:

Collider »

'The Kill Room' Review: Uma Thurman Keeps Lackluster Dark Comedy AfloaThe points this movie raises about art may generate conversation, but it still falls flat at key moments.

‘The Kill Room’ Director Nicol Paone Knew Uma Thurman Would Be Perfect For Her Comedic Thriller From the BeginningPaone also talks about writing specifically for Samuel L. Jackson and directing Uma Thurman and Maya Hawke in their first project together.

Saw X: Director Kevin Greutert & Production Designer Anthony StableyOur full interview with Saw X director Director Kevin Greutert and Production Designer Anthony Stabley which took place in the SAW Escape Room in Las Vegas.

People Are Sharing Things That Are 'Middle Class,' And It's Definitely A Conversation Starter'ONE extra bedroom that serves multiple purposes. It is a guest room/office/'home gym'/craft room/play room. In my experience with wealthy families, each of these things has its own room. Financially unstable families are unlikely to have an extra bedroom to spare.'

Airbnb guest who rented a room tied up, robbed Georgia homeowner at gunpoint, police sayPolice say a man using Airbnb to rent a room robbed a Georgia homeowner at gunpoint. The homeowner in the Atlanta suburb of Buford called police saying a man rented his basement through the room-sharing app and then stole his wallet.

Airbnb guest who rented a room tied up, robbed Georgia homeowner at gunpoint, police sayPolice say a man using Airbnb to rent a room robbed a Georgia homeowner at gunpoint

The Big Picture The Kill Room, from filmmaker Nicol Paone, opened in theaters on September 29 and stars Uma Thurman, Joe Manganiello, and Samuel L. Jackson. The film tells the story of a hitman, his boss, and an art dealer whose money-laundering exploits accidentally turn the assassin into a cultural sensation as the worlds of the mob and high art collide. Paone's movie is notable in that it also marks the first time Thurman will share the screen with her daughter, Maya Hawke (Stranger Things).

Speaking to Collider's Emily Bernard to promote the movie, Paone enthused about the joy she had experienced in working with the mother-daughter pairing. Although Hawke doesn't have a pivotal role in the film, it's still enough for the talented and "fantastic" up-and-comer to steal the show. The characters are anything but lovey-dovey in the movie, going back and forth with each other. The structuring of their scenes together was something Paone relished, particularly in seeing Hawke go after her mother on screen in an entertaining way. Not only that, but Paone felt privileged to be the one in charge of directing the two on-screen together for the first time in both of their careers.

"The way I like to work is individually, having lots of discussions beforehand," said Paone. She continued saying:

"They're such incredible actresses, I want them to just feel free and comfortable to do their thing. And so there were a lot of discussions, but truthfully when they first got on set, we built varied performances in throughout the takes, but you can't create chemistry and they have it together and it was really fun to see them play. Maya was up for anything and I think it’s the perfect relationship for them. It’s not some precious 'mommy-daughter relationship.' It made me happy and it made me laugh, and it’s their first role together."

Hawke and Thurman Are an Incredible and Powerful Duo Another element of directing the two that Paone was tickled by was seeing an actress the caliber of Thurman, a powerful and strong on-screen presence and known for her captivating lead roles, having to appear almost terrified of her own child in a verbal bluster of an attack, which she was certain viewers of the movie would enjoy. She said:

"That’s how incredible an actress Uma is and that's how powerful Maya is and it's fun to see. Oftentimes a lead doesn't want to seem less powerful than say, a guest star, and Uma had zero problem with that."

The Kill Room is playing in theaters nationwide. Don't miss the rest of Bernard's conversation with Paone, and stay tuned at Collider for further updates!