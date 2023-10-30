The Kidnapping Day Ending Explained & Spoilers: What Happened at the End?

aired a dramatic finale on Wednesday, October 25, 2023, on ENA and streaming on Amazon Prime Video. The series is based on the Korean novel of the same name written by Jung Hae-Yeon. It follows the story of a helpless father Kim Myung-Joon (Yoon Kye-Sang) kidnapping a rich girl Choi Ro-Hee (Yu Na) for ransom, leading to a series of mysterious events.
The Kidnapping Day ended its run with Episode 12, showcasing the end of many of the characters, while also leaving viewers with mystery. Seo Hye-Eun (Kim Shin-Rok) goes to prison for killing Choi Ro-Hee’s father, Choi Jin-Tae, Kim Myung-Joon serves jail time for kidnapping Ro-Hee, and the latter resumes her life in school. But the drama ends with even more mystery, possibly giving way to a second season.
In another scene, Park Sang-Yoon is out of prison and helps Ro-Hee in identifying her parents’ murderer. After getting a confirmation from a video analyst, Sang-Yoon confirms that two different people entered and exited the house during the murder. Suspicions lay strong on Hye-Eun and she cannot leave the country once banned. headtopics.com
Luring Jayden to get him out of prison, Ha-Young’s brother (Kang Ha-Neul) disguises himself as a lawyer. He hands Jayden a coffee with poison, following which the latter dies. Ro-Hee prepares to have Hye-Eun confess the murder in front of the hidden cameras.After the two meet, Ro-Hee paints a picture of what happened on the night of the murder, and how Hye-Eun came about to kill the former’s father Choi Jin-Tae. Although Hye-Eun doesn’t believe the story, Ro-Hee continues to instigate her.
Later on, police reveal the identity of the killer and begin the trial for Myung-Joon. Ro-Hee asks them to free Myung-Joon as he never tried to cause any harm after kidnapping her. He, however, still has to serve a jail term for the kidnapping. When Ro-Hee meets him in the prison later, he encourages her to go to school and learn social skills. headtopics.com