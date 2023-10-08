The Kardashians Season 4 - News, Premiere Date, Cast, Trailer & Everything We Know

Summary SCREENRANT VIDEO OF THE DAY SCROLL TO CONTINUE WITH CONTENT The Kardashians season 4 has the famous family taking viewers behind the scenes to give them all the drama that audiences have been enjoying. The Kardashian clan was first seen in the reality TV series Keeping Up With the Kardashians, in 2007. 14 seasons and 20 years later, the E! show ended in 2021.

The Kardashian-Jenner clan gave full access to their personal and private lives to the cameras again when The Kardashians made its way to Hulu in April 2022. Season 2 dropped the same year in September 2022, within five months of the series launching.

The Kardashians Season 4 News As soon as The Kardashians season 3 finale hit Hulu on July 2023, the Kar-Jenners wasted no time in telling their loyal followers that it was not the last of them that they had seen. The official social media accounts of The Kardashians shared that the sisters were returning to Hulu. “season 4. headtopics.com

Is The Kardashians Season 4 Confirmed? Disney announced that The Kardashians had been renewed for another 20 episodes during an event in May 2023, according to Daily Mail. The news came shortly before the premiere of season 3, which premiered on Hulu in May 2023.

The Kardashians Season 4 Release Date The Kardashians was confirmed to be returning to Hulu in July 2023. The release date for season 4 was September 28, 2023. New episodes of the show about reality TV’s most famous family are now available to watch every Thursday on Hulu at 9 p.m. PT / 12 a.m. ET. headtopics.com

The Kardashians Season 4's Cast Since the Kardashian-Jenners live a highly publicized life, fans are no strangers to the drama, and tensions are high even off camera. In season 3, Kourtney and Kim’s tumultuous relationship took center stage when Kourtney accused Kim of stealing her wedding thunder, and Khloé opened up about her melanoma.

