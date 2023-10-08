The Kardashians (2022) | ScreenRant

The Kardashians season 4 is here. Everything to know about the reality TV show's season 4 including the latest Kardashian-Jenner gossip and news.

Kim Kardashian takes a jab at Kendall Jenner's history of dating NBA players in a new trailer for The Kardashians season 3, premiering in May.Robert Kardashian’s hologram on a 2020 episode of KUWTK prompted Kris Jenner to discuss her greatest regret: her divorce from her late husband.

Read more:

screenrant »

{{PageTitle}} Loading news... Failed to load news.

{{PageTitle}} Loading news... Failed to load news.

Grace Heinlein | ScreenRantAll the latest movie news, movie trailers & reviews - and the same for TV, too.

Shane Redding | ScreenRantAll the latest movie news, movie trailers & reviews - and the same for TV, too.

The Croods (2013) | ScreenRantThe Croods is a DreamWorks animated movie that follows a prehistoric family as they embark on a journey to find a new home after their cave is destroyed. The film's all-star cast includes Nicolas Cage, Emma Stone, Ryan Reynolds, Catherine Keener, Clark Duke, Cloris Leachman, Randy Thom, and Chris Sanders.

Peacock | ScreenRantFind all the latest Peacock show and movie news, rumors, lists and features here on Screen Rant.

ninjago | ScreenRantAll the latest movie news, movie trailers & reviews - and the same for TV, too.

labyrinth (1986) | ScreenRantDirected by Jim Henson and written by Monty Python's Terry Jones, Labyrinth stars Jennifer Connelly as Sarah, a teenage girl whose accidental wish that her baby brother be taken by the Goblin King results in an epic quest to save the baby from the King through a vast labyrinth, accompanied by its inhabitants. David Bowie also stars as Jareth, the Goblin King, and many of the characters are played by puppets created by Henson.