The Joker's Disturbing Awareness of Being a Comic Book Character

One of DC's most popular villains, the Joker , may be vaguely aware of his own popularity. While most characters are unaware that they are comic book character s, over the years it's been shown that the Joker has shown a disturbing awareness that readers are watching him, and his actions may not actually matter. Over the years, the Joker has either directly addressed the readers of comic books or at least implied that he knows the world he exists in isn't real.

While it could be explained that the Joker is insane and simply doesn't believe himself to be real, there is a concerning amount of evidence that suggests that the Joker knows more than he lets on, including the story "Reality Check" from 2010's Batman 80-Page Giant by Peter Miriani and Szymon Kudransk

