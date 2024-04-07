The Joker: A Force of Nature and the Greatest Comic Book Villain

He's the Clown Prince of Crime, and a dangerously insane criminal mastermind who frequently brings Gotham City to its knees. The Joker is not just the most dangerous villain in Batman 's infamous Rogues' Gallery — he's a force of nature who simply cannot be underestimated or contained. Over the years, the Joker has emerged as possibly the greatest comic book villain ever created.

When used correctly, he becomes the dark yin to Batman's yang, a Mephistopheles who exposes their relationship to be as toxic as it is symbiotic. COLLIDER VIDEO OF THE DAY SCROLL TO CONTINUE WITH CONTENT We've seen various versions of the Joker on the big and small screens, both live-action and animated. Right now, Barry Keoghan from The Batman holds the mantle, but you know it's only a matter of time before a new actor will barrel down on us with a new approach to the murderous man who laughs, with Joaquin Phoenix's second tour of the grimacing villain arriving in October 2024 with Joker: Folie À Deu

