Rep. Jim Jordan (R-Ohio) has emerged as a strong contender to become the next speaker of the House, particularly after former president Donald TrumpFriday. But as Jordan’s name was rising to the top on Thursday, an unintentionally potent reminder of the uneasy choice facing the GOP emerged.“I want to tell you something that I think is really important,” Rep. Garret Graves (R-La.

went on to cite “the number of members of Congress that said that the Jim Jordan of 2010 or 2020 is a night-and-day difference to the Jim Jordan of 2023. AndThe speaker of the House could soon be a 59-year-old man who is at least a lot more mature than when he was at 56.

But make no mistake: Whatever institutionalization and maturation Jordan has undergone, the Jim Jordan of 2010 and 2020 looms. headtopics.com

The fact that Jordan is a viable option appears to be less about his own evolution than the Republican Party’s.That’s something that Jordan himself has pointed to, while acknowledging he has learned to play nicer with GOP colleagues. His office cited recent comments in which Jordan said, “I’m the same guy I always was.

“I was fighting for the same things 10 to 12 years ago that I’m fighting for now,” he said last week on Fox News, when asked whether he had changed. He added: “What I have really figured out is, if we don’t come together, I don’t know how you stop where the left wants to go.” headtopics.com

For much of the 2010s, Jordan was a key leader of GOP efforts to push the government toward shutdowns while holding out for concessions. That was the case in 2013 when it was about defunding Obamacare, in 2015 when it was about Planned Parenthood funding, and in 2018 when it was about the border wall.even than fellow members of the Freedom Caucus to force the issue.

(Jordan instead got the top GOP slot on the less prestigious Oversight Committee, before getting the Judiciary position in 2020. He’s now chairman of the Judiciary Committee.)As that suggests, Jordan has aligned himself with Trump in ways that even many of his fellow Republicans have been reluctant to:in the House in Trump’s quest to undermine the results of the 2020 election. headtopics.com

