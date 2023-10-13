The Jester Streaming Release Date Rumors

is highly anticipated, and viewers are wondering when they can start streaming the film.

The film had a limited theatrical release on September 29, 2023, and arrived on Video on Demand on October 3, 2023. Thus, since there is only a gap of about 45 days between a film’s theatrical release date and the streaming release date, the November-December timeframe for The Jester streaming release date is all the more likely.

The story of The Jester revolves around two estranged sisters, who are stalked by a malevolent being known as The Jester following their father's death. After he reveals himself to be more than a man in a mask and torments the inhabitants of a small town on Halloween Night, the sisters attempt to defeat him and in the process also try to right the wrongs of their dark past.

The Jester’s cast includes Matt Servitto, Leila Semington, Delaney White, Ken Arnold, Mary Jane Pentony, Michael Sheffield, and Sam Lukowski. Colin Krawchuk, who previously directed three The Jester shorts is the director of the film.

"A malevolent being known as The Jester terrorizes the inhabitants of a small town on Halloween night, including two estranged sisters who must come together to find a way to defeat this evil entity."

