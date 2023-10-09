The Iron Dome, explained and visualized

As thousands of rockets have rained down on Israel, the country has been relying once again on the Iron Dome system to protect its citizens. The missile defense system is one of the most important tools in Israel’s arsenal and has saved countless civilian lives over various conflicts in the last decade, analysts say. It is highly effective. The Israel Defense Forces said the system boasted a 95.

There are 10 Iron Dome batteries across Israel, each of which includes three to four launchers, according to Raytheon and the Center for Strategic and International Studies. The system is highly transportable and requires just a few hours to set up, and the missile interceptors themselves are highly maneuverable.

Watch: Israel's Iron Dome tested by Hamas' massive attack

Israel's Iron Dome: Did Hamas manage to outfox it?

Israel-Hamas conflict live updates: Israel declares war as death toll in Israel, Gaza passes 1,000

