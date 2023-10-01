The Irishman (2019) | ScreenRant

Based on the nonfiction book

"I Heard You Paint Houses" by Charles Brandt, The Irishman follows Frank Sheeran and his time working for the Italian mafia. In recounting his past, the mob hitman recalls his possible involvement with the slaying of Jimmy Hoffa.

