The Invasion From Gaza Is Israel’s Pearl Harbor

Cars burn after a rocket fired from the Gaza Strip hit a parking lot and a residential building in Ashkelon, southern Israel, Saturday, Oct. 7, 2023..

While Israel and Hamas have periodically clashed over the years, in Jerusalem too, there was a hope that it could avoid a larger conflict. Israeli military intelligence constantly warned that Hamas was amassing sophisticated weapons and that the lack of a diplomatic horizon and the apparent death of the two-state solution would lead to more violence.

What happened in Israel on Saturday was an attack directed against civilians – children, women, men, old and young hiding in their homes, in bomb shelters and in open fields. When armed terrorists go door-to-door in a Kibbutz there is nothing military about that. It is about murdering civilians for one reason – that they are Jewish and are living in the land of Israel. headtopics.com

Everyone – in Jerusalem and Washington D.C. – lived under the false pretense that Hamas did not want a large-scale conflict with Israel and was more interested in the survival of its regime than in a war.

That is exactly what Hamas did. headtopics.com

Read more:

RollingStone »

{{PageTitle}} Loading news... Failed to load news.

{{PageTitle}} Loading news... Failed to load news.

Israel-Gaza Conflict Live Updates: Hundreds Killed in Surprise Hamas AttacksThe Israeli prime minister ordered a call-up of reservists after Palestinian militants fired thousands of rockets, invaded several Israeli towns and took hostages. Nearly 450 people have been killed,

Live blog: Hundreds killed in Gaza, Israel in Israel-Palestine escalationOrgy of bloodshed continues as Israeli forces launch air strikes on the besieged Palestinian enclave following Hamas blitzkrieg in illegal settlements and towns near Gaza-Israel fence.

Israel declares war on Hamas after surprise attack from GazaIsrael has declared war with Palestinian militant group Hamas after it launched a surprise attack on the nation early Saturday morning during a major Jewish holiday. At least 100 people were killed an

Hamas surprise attack out of Gaza stuns Israel and leaves hundreds dead in fighting, retaliationIsrael says at least 40 people are dead after the militant Hamas rulers of the Gaza Strip launched an unprecedented and multi-front attack.

Live updates: Israel says it struck Gaza Strip; hundreds reported killed on both sidesIsraeli air force strikes killed about 200 people and injured 1,600, the Palestinian Health Ministry said. Hamas said it has taken “senior officers” hostage.

Hamas surprise attack out of Gaza stuns Israel and leaves hundreds dead in fighting, retaliationHamas militants have fired thousands of rockets and sent dozens of fighters into Israeli towns near the Gaza Strip in an unprecedented surprise early morning attack during a major Jewish holiday