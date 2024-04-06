The Influence of Other Senses on the Sense of Smell

The sense of smell is highly influenced by the cues from other senses, while the sense of sight and hearing are affected to a much lesser extent, shows a new study. The sense of smell is highly influenced by the cues from other senses, while the sense of sight and hearing are affected to a much lesser extent, shows a new study inA popular theory of the brain holds that its main function is to predict what will happen next, so it reacts mostly to unexpected events.

Most research on this topic, called predictive coding, has only focused on what we see, but no one knows if the different senses, such as smell, work in the same way. To figure out more about how smell relates to how we handle different sensory impressions, the researchers conducted a study with three experiments, two behavioural experiments, and one experiment using the brain imaging method fMRI at Stockholm University Brain Imaging Centre (SUBIC

