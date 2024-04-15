The Influence of Facial Expressions on Emotions

Smiling and frowning can make people feel more or less positive, respectively.—such as the joyful smile you might display when encountering a friend or your angry frown when being cut off in traffic—are powerful social signals that are able to evoke emotional reactions in others. Emotional expressions, however, can also profoundly influence the expresser, changing the way they feel and perceive the world.

Another often-used method consists of asking participants to hold a pen or chopstick either sideways between the teeth, without touching it with the lips , or lengthwise between the lips without using the teeth .

Specifically, current techniques typically do not allow researchers to precisely control which facial muscles are activated, how strongly and symmetrically the muscle contraction or inhibition is, or how long it will last. For example, voluntary posing of facial expressions, as well as holding a pen only with the lips, is effortful and cannot be adequately achieved by all participants.

