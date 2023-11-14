The Influence of Dr. Michelle Wong in Beauty Science

If you corner any science person who’s relatively online and into skin care, the discussion will almost inevitably turn toward the Lab Muffin Beauty Science blog. That’s because for many people, its creator, Dr. Michelle Wong, has become the face and voice of beauty science.

From deconstructing misinformation about beauty science to single-handedly convincing thousands of people that wearing sunscreen every day is the single best thing you can do to protect your skin, her influence as a science communicator is huge. What Dr. Wong does is incredibly important. She has a PhD in chemistry and is a professional science communicator, working across major social platforms. She has cracked the code of how to talk to people about beauty. She corrects misinformation, uses her chemistry background to recommend products, breaks down studies, and discusses the effectiveness of specific ingredients—all while nailing the ins and outs of social media

