The Indictment of Trump: A Dark Year in American Politics

At the start of this year, it was still possible to look at the facts and avoid falling back into this dark place. There were reasonable expectations that something, somehow could prevent the looming rematch between Trump and Joe Biden, who succeeded Trump but has never been acknowledged by the ex-President and millions of his followers as America’s legitimate leader. Perhaps Trump would finally face consequences for his unprecedented efforts to overturn the 2020 election results.

Perhaps a strong Republican challenger would emerge against him. Perhaps Biden, who spent the first year of his tenure more unpopular than any other President in the history of modern polling—aside from Trump—and is already the oldest leader in U.S. history, would step aside in favor of a younger Democrat, rather than seek a second term. But none of that happened. The most extraordinary development in American politics this year was, without a doubt, the indictment of Trump in four separate criminal cases, totalling ninety-one alleged felonies





NewYorker » / 🏆 90. in US We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

New Mapping Tool Shows Changes in the American West Over 70 YearsA new mapping tool allows users to compare modern Google maps with black-and-white aerial images from the 1950s, showing how places in the American West have changed over the last 70 years. The tool is not only a way for people to explore the past, but also assists government agencies, landowners, and conservation professionals in making land management decisions.

Source: ScienceNews - 🏆 286. / 63 Read more »

The Magic Eight: Native American Ingredients in Modern Plant-Based RecipesFood historian and chef Lois Ellen Frank explores the significance of eight Native American ingredients in her new cookbook, highlighting their historical importance and cultural impact.

Source: SAVEURMAG - 🏆 115. / 63 Read more »

American Senior Citizens Find Companionship in RobotsSome American senior citizens have a new robot companion. These robots provide companionship and assistance to elderly individuals, helping to alleviate loneliness and isolation.

Source: ABC - 🏆 471. / 51 Read more »

Elderly Cuban Immigrant Discovers Karaoke at Filipino-American CelebrationAt a Nochebuena celebration hosted by Filipino American Archie Cubarrubia and his Cuban partner, T.J. Morales, in their North Hollywood home, an 89-year-old Cuban immigrant experiences karaoke for the first time and joins in the fun with his wife and friends.

Source: latimes - 🏆 11. / 82 Read more »

Hunter Biden Indicted on Criminal Tax ChargesA nine-count indictment filed against Hunter Biden raised questions about the timing of the charges. President Joe Biden was not named as a participant in the schemes described in the indictment.

Source: dcexaminer - 🏆 6. / 94 Read more »

Trump Warns Biden at New York Young Republican Club GalaFormer President Donald Trump warns President Biden about the consequences of indicting a former commander-in-chief at the New York Young Republican Club Gala.

Source: nypost - 🏆 91. / 67 Read more »