The Importance of Using Sunscreen for Face

Even though the days are shorter and the nights longer, applying the best sunscreen for face is still an essential, expert-recommended step to maintaining healthy, glowing skin. Year-round, SPF is the most effective way to shield skin from cancer-causing ultraviolet radiation, as well as premature aging, which is the primary cause of fine lines, deeper wrinkles, blotchiness, discoloration, and textural abnormalities.

“We are increasingly seeing skin cancer in younger individuals,” cautions dermatologist Julie Karen, MD. “If that doesn’t convince someone to protect themselves, then we can rightfully appeal to their vanity. The sun is responsible for 90% of the visible changes we see within the skin that are often attributed to aging.” As if the most common science-backed truths are not enough of an impetus, let this sink in: “Fresh off of winter, our skin has diminished capacity to protect itself from damaging UV rays, which are becoming ever stronger,” explains Kare

United States Headlines Read more: VOGUEMAGAZİNE »

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

PREVENTİONMAG: Sofía Vergara Shares Iconic ’90s G-String Pic to Promote Her New SunscreenSofia Vergara's best style moments

Source: PreventionMag | Read more »

SCİENCEDAİLY: Deep decarbonization scenarios reveal importance of accelerating zero-emission vehicle adoptionThe rapid adoption of zero-emission electric vehicles will move the nation close to an 80% or more drop in transportation greenhouse gas emissions by 2050 from the 2019 level according to researchers.

Source: ScienceDaily | Read more »

CBSNEWYORK: Lung Cancer Awareness Month: Doctor stresses importance of screenings -- and no smokingOnly about 15% of Americans are routinely screened for lung cancer, resulting in thousands of preventable deaths every year.

Source: CBSNewYork | Read more »

POPSCİ: The Importance of Whole-House Humidifiers for Low HumidityAdd moisture to the air during long dry periods and return comfort to the home by installing one of the best whole-house humidifiers.

Source: PopSci | Read more »

HACKERNOON: The Importance of Market Makers for Token ProjectsDiscover the crucial role of market makers in the volatile world of cryptocurrency, exploring their impact on liquidity and token success.

Source: hackernoon | Read more »

COLLİDER: Greta Gerwig's Barbie: The Importance of the Elderly Woman at the Bus StopWho plays the woman Barbie meets at the bus stop? It's only two-time Oscar-winning costume designer Ann Roth!

Source: Collider | Read more »