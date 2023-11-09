The Importance of Using Sunscreen for Face

Even though the days are shorter and the nights longer, applying the best sunscreen for face is still an essential, expert-recommended step to maintaining healthy, glowing skin. Year-round, SPF is the most effective way to shield skin from cancer-causing ultraviolet radiation, as well as premature aging, which is the primary cause of fine lines, deeper wrinkles, blotchiness, discoloration, and textural abnormalities.
“We are increasingly seeing skin cancer in younger individuals,” cautions dermatologist Julie Karen, MD. “If that doesn’t convince someone to protect themselves, then we can rightfully appeal to their vanity. The sun is responsible for 90% of the visible changes we see within the skin that are often attributed to aging.” As if the most common science-backed truths are not enough of an impetus, let this sink in: “Fresh off of winter, our skin has diminished capacity to protect itself from damaging UV rays, which are becoming ever stronger,” explains Kare
United States Headlines
Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.
Source: PreventionMag | Read more »
Source: ScienceDaily | Read more »
Source: CBSNewYork | Read more »
Source: PopSci | Read more »
Source: hackernoon | Read more »
Source: Collider | Read more »