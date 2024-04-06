The Importance of Smartphone Cases

When I bought my first smartphone, the first-generation iPhone back in 2007, I went without a case. Even as I switched to other phones like the BlackBerry Storm and then the Motorola DROID, DROID 3, DROID 4, and HTC One (M8), I never thought about buying a case mostly because I felt that it would cover up the rear design of the phones. And I felt that with the way I was babying my devices, a case wasn't needed.moment I decided to buy a case.

But when I bought the Pixel 2 XL in 2018, I decided pick up protection for the phone. Considering I had the black/white model that has become lovingly referred to as the"Panda," many times I thought about taking the case off. But the truth is that the case saved the phone many times. Thus, when I switched to the iPhone 11 Pro Max early in 2020, I went a little overboard and bought an expensive case from one of those premium manufacturers whose ads you see on television all of the time.Buying this $70 case was actually worth the pric

