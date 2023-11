The Importance of Risk Management in Trading

Risk management is crucial for successful trading. Traders should focus on keeping themselves in the game by following a sound strategy and adhering to risk parameters. For beginners, it is important to keep losses small while learning. Experienced traders should avoid unnecessary risks and consistently apply risk management rules. The amount of capital risked on a trade depends on individual risk tolerance.

