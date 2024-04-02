The Importance of Rehabilitation Programs for Prisoners

Incarcerating someone for a year doesn't reduce crime. Rehabilitating inmates to support themselves and their families upon release does reduce recidivism. Former President Trump recognized this and incentivized federal prisoners to participate in programs designed to reduce recidivism.

However, many prisoners are still denied early release despite completing rehabilitation programs, which doesn't make sense financially or for public safety.

