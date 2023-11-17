The Importance of Quitting Smoking for Health

Quitting smoking is one of the most important actions people can take to improve their health. This is true regardless of their age or how long they have been smoking. It reduces the risk of premature death and can add as much as 10 years to life expectancy. It also reduces the risk for many adverse health effects, including poor reproductive health outcomes, cardiovascular diseases, chronic obstructive pulmonary disease (COPD), and cancer.

Quitting smoking benefits the health of pregnant women and their fetuses and babies. It also reduces the financial burden that smoking places on people who smoke, healthcare systems, and society. While quitting earlier in life yields greater health benefits, quitting smoking is beneficial to health at any age. Even people who have smoked for many years or have smoked heavily will benefit from quitting. Quitting smoking is the single best way to protect family members, coworkers, friends, and others from the health risks associated with breathing secondhand smoke





