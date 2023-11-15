The Importance of Power in Running

In the context of running, power is a measure of how quickly you can apply force to the ground and propel yourself forward. When running, we are only on the ground for about 0.25 of a second. This means you want to be able to produce a lot of force, really quickly. A powerful stride comes with major benefits. Speed doesn’t come from faster turnover; speed comes from applying more force down to the ground.

Power allows runners to generate more force into the ground with each stride, which allows you to cover more distance in less time. Building power as a runner allows you to accelerate faster from standing, or after a turn, and gain momentum and achieve faster initial speeds when you run. When runners develop power, they improve their ability to generate force and transfer it through muscles, tendons, and bones effectively

