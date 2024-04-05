The Importance of High-Yield Savings Accounts

It's important to save money so you have a safety net to fall back on when a financial emergency happens. After all, you never know when you'll be faced with costly home or auto repairs, medical bills or other unforeseen expenses. In fact, most experts agree that you should have between three and six months worth of expenses in emergency savings at all times. But doing so creates a challenge.

Today's high inflation rate means that you need to earn a meaningful return on your idle cash or it's losing buying power. With prices growing at 3.2% annually, you'll need to earn that rate or higher on your savings to offset the devaluation of your dollars. That can be difficult considering that today's average savings account interest rate is about 0.47% annually.A high-yield savings account can help. In fact, rates on leading high-yield savings accounts for April range from 4.35% to 6.00% - producing a positive inflation-adjusted retur

Savings High-Yield Inflation Return Expenses

United States Latest News, United States Headlines

We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:



CBSNews / 🏆 87. in US

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

28 Stylish Things Under $30 With Great ReviewsProof high style and high ratings don't have to come with a high price tag.

Source: BuzzFeed - 🏆 730. / 51 Read more »

Advancing soybean yield through high-throughput UAV phenotyping and dynamic modelingSoybeans, valued for their use as both oilseeds and grains, encounter yield limitations compared to crops like maize and rice, emphasizing the necessity for developing higher-yielding varieties.

Source: physorg_com - 🏆 388. / 55 Read more »

Stablecoin Project Gyroscope to Conduct Points Program, Launch High-Yield Liquidity PoolsDanny is CoinDesk's Managing Editor for Data & Tokens. He owns BTC, ETH and SOL.

Source: CoinDesk - 🏆 291. / 63 Read more »

4 high-yield savings account mistakes to avoid this springHigh-yield savings accounts offer impressive returns right now, but you should avoid making these common mistakes.

Source: CBSNews - 🏆 87. / 68 Read more »

3 smart reasons to open a high-yield savings account this AprilConsidering a high-yield savings account? Here's why you may want to open one this month.

Source: CBSNews - 🏆 87. / 68 Read more »

12 best high-yield savings accounts with no fees to open nowHigh-yield savings accounts can offer rates that outpace inflation without extra fees. Here are 12 options to consider.

Source: CBSNews - 🏆 87. / 68 Read more »