The Importance of High-Yield Savings Accounts

It's important to save money so you have a safety net to fall back on when a financial emergency happens. After all, you never know when you'll be faced with costly home or auto repairs, medical bills or other unforeseen expenses. In fact, most experts agree that you should have between three and six months worth of expenses in emergency savings at all times. But doing so creates a challenge.
Today's high inflation rate means that you need to earn a meaningful return on your idle cash or it's losing buying power. With prices growing at 3.2% annually, you'll need to earn that rate or higher on your savings to offset the devaluation of your dollars. That can be difficult considering that today's average savings account interest rate is about 0.47% annually.A high-yield savings account can help. In fact, rates on leading high-yield savings accounts for April range from 4.35% to 6.00% - producing a positive inflation-adjusted retur
Savings High-Yield Inflation Return Expenses
United States Latest News, United States Headlines
Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.
Source: BuzzFeed - 🏆 730. / 51 Read more »
Source: physorg_com - 🏆 388. / 55 Read more »
Source: CoinDesk - 🏆 291. / 63 Read more »
Source: CBSNews - 🏆 87. / 68 Read more »
Source: CBSNews - 🏆 87. / 68 Read more »
Source: CBSNews - 🏆 87. / 68 Read more »