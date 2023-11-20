The Importance of Enjoying Reading for Kids' Educational Success

Especially that last one. Ljucovic loves reading and wanted the same for her kids. “It seems so intuitive to me,” she says. “I read and it’s a big part of my life, so it’s just what we did from the minute he was born.” Her efforts paid off. Jake, now 11, is an avid reader—but until recently, his eight-year-old brother Luke was not.
Ljucovic tried everything with Luke: Bedtime stories were part of their daily routine, they scheduled family reading time on weekends, and books were scattered throughout their Oakville, Ont., home. Still, Luke was reading well below his grade level, and when she could get him to sit down with a book, he didn’t enjoy it at all. “He just didwant to read,” she says. “When he’d come home and I’d try to get him to pick up a book he’d just collapse with exhaustion.” Ljucovic was getting worried, and rightfully so. According to a report from the Organisation for Economic Co-operation and Development, enjoying reading plays a bigger role in kids’ educational success than their family’s socio-economic statu
Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.
Source: AP - 🏆 474. / 22,5 Read more »
Source: WashTimes - 🏆 188. / 28,125 Read more »
Source: wsfa12news - 🏆 283. / 26,25 Read more »
Source: 10News - 🏆 662. / 22,4 Read more »
JJ Starling Enjoying Being Closer to FamilyWe caught up with Syracuse guard JJ Starling to discuss his season at Notre Dame, being at Syracuse and family. Q: How does it feel to finally put on the Orange and represent Syracuse? Starling: 'It feels amazing. Having this opportunity, I'm beyond blessed. Being able to play in front of my ...
Source: startelegram - 🏆 222. / 28,125 Read more »
Source: SheKnows - 🏆 658. / 22,5 Read more »