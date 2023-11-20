The Importance of Enjoying Reading for Kids' Educational Success

Especially that last one. Ljucovic loves reading and wanted the same for her kids. “It seems so intuitive to me,” she says. “I read and it’s a big part of my life, so it’s just what we did from the minute he was born.” Her efforts paid off. Jake, now 11, is an avid reader—but until recently, his eight-year-old brother Luke was not.

Ljucovic tried everything with Luke: Bedtime stories were part of their daily routine, they scheduled family reading time on weekends, and books were scattered throughout their Oakville, Ont., home. Still, Luke was reading well below his grade level, and when she could get him to sit down with a book, he didn’t enjoy it at all. “He just didwant to read,” she says. “When he’d come home and I’d try to get him to pick up a book he’d just collapse with exhaustion.” Ljucovic was getting worried, and rightfully so. According to a report from the Organisation for Economic Co-operation and Development, enjoying reading plays a bigger role in kids’ educational success than their family’s socio-economic statu





Todaysparent » / 🏆 31. in US We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

Nick Saban enjoying his resilient Alabama team even if the ride has been bumpyNo. 9 Alabama hasn’t been making anything look easy this season. The Crimson Tide eked out a win over Arkansas, sputtered at South Florida, survived the Mississippi game and needed a huge second-half surge to defeat Tennessee. All that’s mostly OK with coach Nick Saban.

Source: AP - 🏆 474. / 22,5 Read more »

Nick Saban enjoying his resilient Alabama team even if the ride has been bumpyAlabama's season may have aged coach Nick Saban a bit, but he's not complaining. Nothing has come easy so far for the ninth-ranked Crimson Tide.

Source: WashTimes - 🏆 188. / 28,125 Read more »

Nick Saban enjoying his resilient Alabama team even if the ride has been bumpyNo. 9 Alabama hasn’t been making anything look easy this season

Source: wsfa12news - 🏆 283. / 26,25 Read more »

Rady Shell promenade closure doesn't deter fans outside from enjoying Ed Sheeran benefit concertLaura Acevedo joined the 10News team in April 2017 as a reporter and multimedia journalist.

Source: 10News - 🏆 662. / 22,4 Read more »

JJ Starling Enjoying Being Closer to FamilyWe caught up with Syracuse guard JJ Starling to discuss his season at Notre Dame, being at Syracuse and family. Q: How does it feel to finally put on the Orange and represent Syracuse? Starling: 'It feels amazing. Having this opportunity, I'm beyond blessed. Being able to play in front of my ...

Source: startelegram - 🏆 222. / 28,125 Read more »

Emma Roberts Shares Rare Photo of Son Rhodes Enjoying the Perfect Fall DayEmma Roberts is celebrating autumn in the most fabulous way: going apple picking with her 2-year-old son Rhodes! The American Horror Story: Delicate star shared a rare photo of her lookalike toddler on Instagram today, and we can’t get over how gorgeous he is.

Source: SheKnows - 🏆 658. / 22,5 Read more »