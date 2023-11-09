The Importance of Collagen Supplements for Health

All products featured on Vogue are independently selected by our editors. However, we may earn affiliate revenue on this article and commission when you buy something. If you, too, have been slow to embrace collagen supplements, consider this: “Collagen is really critical to our health because it makes up 30% of all of the protein in our bodies,” explains Josh Axe, D.N.M.

, a clinical nutritionist and author of 2019’s The Collagen Diet, who notes that production of the multitasking amino-acid chains starts to decline around age 25. “By the time you’re in your mid-50s, your body is producing 50 percent less collagen,” Axe continues. The way to help replenish those reserves, he says, is to consume it—whether by simmering bones into a savory stock (à la Marco Canora’s celebrity-favorite Brodo) or reaching for the new and best collagen supplements now flooding the marke

