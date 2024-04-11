The Importance of Agile Finance Operations

Most organizations are in a state of perpetual motion, and their finance operations reflect that. With business constantly changing, the most successful enterprises are those with finance teams that can quickly respond to change and seize new opportunities. For a finance team to manage continual change and make optimal planning decisions with real-time agility, it needs reliable, consolidated data from every part of the organization.

But many finance orgs are hampered by inefficient and siloed legacy technology and processes. These splintered systems keep useful data locked up, which can delay the analysis of consolidated results and limit the team’s agility. Traditional tools can’t support the complexity of a financial consolidation, nor can they quickly adapt to changing requirements. For those reasons, many finance teams spend too much time collecting, adjusting, and reconciling data rather than analyzing it and serving as the true business partners their organizations need. Such difficult-to-use technology can leave these teams frustrated, and with limited insights and missed growth opportunities. But by upgrading to an agile self-service platform, finance teams can unify data, automate data management, and use easy-to-customize applications to make any changes they need in real time. With a common set of data across the organization, finance can better collaborate, report, and plan accurately and efficientl

