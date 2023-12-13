The Importance of a Strong Skin Barrier

It’s rare to find skin-care advice that’s one-size-fits-all, but in the dermatological world, there is an exception: Strong skin is healthy skin. No matter what type of complexion you have or your unique concerns, “a strong skin barrier is the single most important factor ,” saysYour skin barrier is made up of lipids and cells, and serves as the first line of defense against the elements.

It’s responsible for keeping bad stuff, like pollution and bacteria, out, while trapping good stuff, like moisture, in. When the skin barrier is functioning properly, your complexion will likely be hydrated and healthy; when it’s compromised, you become vulnerable to a whole host of concerns. Severe barrier issues can lead to skin conditions like eczema and rosacea, but even a minimally-disrupted barrier can lead to dryness, irritation, inflammation, and acn





