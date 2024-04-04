The Impact of Streaming Services on Local Television Stations

The media world is now defined by streaming services —at least according to the media itself. From the business press, chronicling the so-called 'streaming wars'— which Netflix has clearly won—to the consumer press, with endless discussion of consumer options and specific streaming shows.Where business and consumer coverage have converged is around the issue of cord cutting , or canceling one's cable or satellite subscription to go the streaming route.

There has been endless talk about the impact this has had on the media industry overall, and on those taking the remote control in their own hands, personalizing what they see and saving money at the same time.What has gotten lost in all that cord cutting discussion is the impact the transition from traditional—so-called 'linear' television—to streaming services has had on local television stations and the news they provid

Streaming Services Cord Cutting Traditional Television Local Television Stations News

United States Latest News, United States Headlines

We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:



Newsweek / 🏆 468. in US

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

Loss of federal funding could impact services for Alabama crime victimsThe money from the federal government benefits organizations that help victims in Montgomery like the Sunshine Center and One Place Family Justice Center.

Source: wsfa12news - 🏆 338. / 59 Read more »

AIOZ Network Partners With Alibaba Cloud to Boost AI, Storage and Streaming ServicesOliver Knight is a CoinDesk reporter based between London and Lisbon. He does not own any crypto.

Source: CoinDesk - 🏆 291. / 63 Read more »

Cost savings between cable TV, streaming services is getting narrowerStreaming services' rising costs compared to cable TV highlight the narrowing gap, with premium cable and internet averaging $217 a month nationally, while live TV streaming like YouTubeTV plus internet costs $135 a month, signaling a potential tipping point for household budgets.

Source: FOX26Houston - 🏆 448. / 53 Read more »

Roku hackers breach 15,000 accounts, used data to subscribe to streaming servicesBad actors may have illegally gotten into thousands of people’s Roku accounts, Roku recently told the offices of two state attorneys general.

Source: FoxBusiness - 🏆 458. / 53 Read more »

The best streaming services in 2024: The Vergecast draftFrom TikTok and Instagram to Netflix and Hulu to Prime Video and Apple TV Plus, the Vergecast crew picks the best streaming services in 2024 — and looks ahead to 2025.

Source: verge - 🏆 94. / 67 Read more »

From Disney+ to Max, Here Are the Best Streaming ServicesSites like Netflix and HBO Max are more expensive than ever. It's time to cut down your subscriptions based on what you want to watch.

Source: Gizmodo - 🏆 556. / 51 Read more »