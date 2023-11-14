The Impact of Healthy Diets on Academic Performance

Cognition, concentration and vigor are wellness markers associated with healthy diets. They also happen to be predictors of academic performance, including educational attainment for both children and young adults. But there is a misguided belief among the public that balanced, nutritious diets are by default healthy diets.

While the reverse is true — healthy diets are balanced and nutritious — failure to recognize intolerance or allergies to certain foods, particularly in children, has dire consequences for cognition, concentration and related faculties

United States Headlines Read more: TRUTHOUT »

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

NATGEO: The Importance of Plant-Based Diets for Our Health and the EnvironmentThis expert-informed guide to texture, flavor, and mouthfeel can help you kickstart a more plant-based lifestyle or just think outside the box of your normal vegetable routine.

Source: NatGeo | Read more »

EATTHİSNOTTHAT: Choosing a Healthy Breakfast OptionWhen you're not in the mood to make yourself an early morning meal, then you might choose to hop out and grab a bite to eat at a. While this also gives you an opportunity to indulge in a tasty treat and perhaps try something that you're not able to whip up at home, you may still want to avoid orders that are simply too unhealthy. Frankly, opting for an unhealthy breakfast might end upIf these are missing from your potential meal, then you should probably consider looking for another option. At the same time, you can keep an eye out for dishes that contain things you don't want in your food

Source: EatThisNotThat | Read more »

10NEWS: Exploring the impact and history of US foreign aidAs Congress debates aid for Ukraine and Israel, we examine the impact and historic significance of U.S. foreign aid compared to other nations.

Source: 10News | Read more »

CBSLA: City leaders detail expected traffic impact on I-10 after destructive pallet yard fire in DTLAMayor Karen Bass was joined by a number of city officials who addressed the indefinite closure of the I-10 Freeway after a massive pallet yard fire over the weekend.

Source: CBSLA | Read more »

KPIXTV: Thousands to feel traffic impact on I-10 after destructive pallet yard fire in DTLAMayor Karen Bass was joined by a number of city officials who addressed the indefinite closure of the I-10 Freeway after a massive pallet yard fire over the weekend.

Source: KPIXtv | Read more »

SCREENRANT: 12 Best Star Wars Cliffhangers, Ranked According To ImpactStar Wars is known for its shocking cliffhanger endings, but which ones had the most significant impact and left viewers begging for more?

Source: screenrant | Read more »