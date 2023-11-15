The Impact of Bias and Inequity on Black Mothers' Birthing Experiences

My transition to motherhood shifted from uneventful to chaotic with one prenatal appointment. I had very little time to process it when my son was diagnosed with hydronephrosis—a condition where urine overflows into the kidney, causing it to swell—in utero, and I went from a calculatedBut I had weeks to feel the pain post-labor. As I struggled to walk without pain, my providers said my discomfort was normal.

Multiple appointments and an emergency surgery later, I discovered I had a retained placenta, which is when the placenta doesn’t completely come out of the uterus after labor. I felt better after my surgery, but the psychological impact of medical professionals denying my pain persisted. I internalized the message thatbegan with pain. Years later, I learned that the denial of my pain was a crucial manifestation of the structural racism in Black mothers’ birthing and parenting experience

