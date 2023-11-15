The Impact of Alcohol on Dating

Dating is nerve-wracking. You're full of anticipation, expectation, hope, and pressure. You check your hair again before they arrive, and have that inner voice tell you to not be weird. No wonder you think to just grab a drink for some 'liquid courage' on a date—to relax and feel more at ease. One drink turns to several, and suddenly you're laughing together and having a whale of a time.

What happens, though, if all that fun you have together whilst dating is chemically induced by alcohol? What happens if you do or say things you regret, whilst under the influence of alcohol? The comedown of alcohol means that often, people have some serious regrets and ruminations as the alcohol wears off. As a clinical psychologist and couples therapist working with perfectionism, anxiety, stress, and burnout, I often see clients use alcohol as a way to calm their nerves or boost their confidence when dating. Over the years, I've worked with clients who have stewed over what they said and dissected whether they made a fool of themselves on a date because of alcohol

