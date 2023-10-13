The impact of AI on American industry, jobs and technological competitiveness

), vice chair of the Congressional Artificial Intelligence Caucus, and top experts join Washington Post Live for conversations about the impact of AI on America’s economy and technological competitiveness.The following content is produced and paid for by a Washington Post Live event sponsor. The Washington Post newsroom is not involved in the production of this content.

What is the potential for AI to transform American industry and enhance worker productivity? This segment presented by Siemens explores this opportunity as Siemens USA president and CEO Barbara Humpton speaks with Brian Harrison, senior director of Omniverse Digital Twins at Nvidia about the benefits of purpose-build industrial AI.

Read more:

washingtonpost »

{{PageTitle}} Loading news... Failed to load news.

Great American Family’s 2023 ‘Great American Christmas’ Movie GuideCandace Cameron Bure and Natasha Bure star in two of Great American Family’s 2023 ‘Great American Christmas’ films

Leading In The AI Revolution: The Case For A Chief Artificial Intelligence OfficerI serve as an advisor to corporate and nonprofit leaders and their organizations in the areas of innovation, work design, business and technology, teams, and leadership.

Remains of artificial turf is an important source of pollution of the aquatic environmentEvery year, around 1,200 and 1,400 artificial turf sports fields are installed in the European Union. These fields are made up of synthetic fibers, mainly plastics, that mimic the appearance of natural grass.

Study identifies remains of artificial turf as important source of pollution in aquatic environmentEvery year, around 1,200 and 1,400 artificial turf sports fields are installed in the European Union. These fields are made up of synthetic fibers, mainly plastics, that mimic the appearance of natural grass.

México tendrá el primer laboratorio de inteligencia artificial generativa de LatinoaméricaMéxico será el primer país de América Latina con un laboratorio de inteligencia artificial generativa para desarrollar tecnologías, servicios y productos que aplicables a todos los sectores económicos, según afirmó este miércoles la empresa estadounidense de tecnología Wizeline.

Future Medicines Could Take The Form of Tiny Artificial Life FormsThe Best in Science News and Amazing Breakthroughs