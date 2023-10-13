The 'ideal booking window' for holiday airfare is closing, economist says. 'Travelers are going to miss out'

Domestic round-trip airfare for Thanksgiving is currently around $270 on average. For Christmas, domestic round-trip flights are hovering at $400 on average, per Hopper."Travelers are going to miss out on the opportunity to save when they wait too long," said Hayley Berg, lead economist at Hopper.
Travelers often procrastinate when it comes to booking. In early October, 85% of Hopper app users who intended to book holiday travel had yet to do so, according to a survey of 500 people. Only 15% of users already booked for the holidays.
While there may be some deals available through the end of October, don't wait it out if you have set travel dates in mind between commitments such as school or work. "Each day you wait at the last minute for Thanksgiving, you're adding a significant amount of cost," said Berg.
Fares will likely become increasingly competitive as travelers wait, "judging by the number of people traveling this year," said Elizabeth Ayoola, a personal finance writer at NerdWallet. Take one of the first flights of the day if possible. You're two times more likely to be affected by flight delays or cancellations after 8:00 a.m., Berg said.
