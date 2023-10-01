The Iconic Movie Franchise We Most Want Christopher Nolan To Reboot (It's Not James Bond)

Summary SCREENRANT VIDEO OF THE DAY SCROLL TO CONTINUE WITH CONTENT With Christopher Nolan’s next film project still up in the air, it’s worth making the case for the Terminator franchise.

The most popular topic of suggestion for Nolan’s next project is the James Bond franchise. The series is looking for a new filmmaker and creative direction, but the constraints of the legacy blockbuster juggernaut wouldn’t be conducive to Nolan’s strengths. It’s true that the director is able to assert his own voice within big-budget tentpole projects, but some franchises are too risk-averse to offer the maneuverability he requires. The Terminator franchise, with its temporal fascination, declining box office numbers, and faltering voice, could be the perfect match.

Why Christopher Nolan Would Fit The Terminator Franchise Perfectly While Christopher Nolan films certainly share an aesthetic with the suave, globetrotting spy thrillers of the Bond franchise, the director would struggle to find a place for his deeper ideas. The James Bond films are straightforward action thrillers, ill-suited to Christopher Nolan’s fascination with time and other cerebral cinematic concepts.

Why Christopher Nolan Would Fit The Terminator Franchise Perfectly While Christopher Nolan films certainly share an aesthetic with the suave, globetrotting spy thrillers of the Bond franchise, the director would struggle to find a place for his deeper ideas. The James Bond films are straightforward action thrillers, ill-suited to Christopher Nolan's fascination with time and other cerebral cinematic concepts. The hugely profitable franchise doesn't need the director badly enough to radically alter its shape to accommodate Nolan's unique style. Yet while the most recent Bond installments have rocketed the franchise to unprecedented box office heights, the Terminator franchise has been on an opposite trajectory.

The Terminator franchise needs a win. Ever since James Cameron departed after delivering one of the greatest sci-fi sequels ever with Terminator 2: Judgment Day, the series’ box office returns have been dropping, even as its budgets have ballooned. The franchise needs the input of another blockbuster director with a strong voice and decisive style. What’s more, Terminator is the one blockbuster franchise most suited to Nolan’s cinematic appetites. Ever since 1984’s The Terminator saw Kyle Reese sent back in time to inadvertently conceive the man he was trying to save, the franchise has shown a readiness to explore the nuances and implications of time travel.

Christopher Nolan Would Make Terminator 7 A True Box Office Event Again At its heart, the Terminator franchise is an auteur property. Despite blockbuster trappings, the iconic first two installments in the franchise thrived off the singular vision of one man: James Cameron. Later films in the franchise lack this same visionary ambition and seem to know it. The most recent Terminator film, Dark Fate, billed the presence of James Cameron as producer higher than its own director, Tim Miller. It’s tough for audiences to get excited about a film that promises nothing more than an aspiration to imitate its franchise’s high watermark.

Christopher Nolan is a bold voice bursting with fresh ideas. Oppenheimer, a dry-sounding biopic about the life of a physicist, saw record-breaking box office success due to the director's involvement. Nolan is one of the very few living directors who can attract moviegoing audiences based on name alone. He’s also one of few whose penchant for blockbuster spectacle rivals Cameron’s. Nolan would be able to rise out of Cameron’s shadow with a film that sells itself not as another attempt to recapture Cameron’s magic, but as an opportunity to weave striking new spells.

Could Christopher Nolan Directing Terminator Ever Actually Happen? While Christopher Nolan has never spoken openly about a desire to direct a Terminator film, there are some facts that speak to its possibility. Recently, the director spoke frankly about his serious fears over the implications of AI (via Moviemeter). “AI systems will go into defensive infrastructure ultimately. They’ll be in charge of nuclear weapons […] then we’re doomed.” Nolan’s anxieties are remarkably consistent with the depictions of AI in the Terminator universe. The director has never been one to shy away from cinematic explorations of his personal fascinations.

Moreover, the timing could be right for Nolan and Terminator. Christopher Nolan’s next project hasn’t yet been decided, and it’s likely that the filmmaker is still fielding different ideas. The Terminator franchise is still very much alive, with James Cameron interested in delivering another installment. Cameron’s feelings mirror Nolan’s; the director states (via World of Reel) “I would make it much more about the AI side of it than bad robots gone crazy.” Cameron, who will likely be preoccupied with Avatar movies for the foreseeable future, could see Christopher Nolan as a worthy director to take the torch of the Terminator franchise.